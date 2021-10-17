Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.86 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEYMF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

