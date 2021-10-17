Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,015,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,736,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 221,285 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

