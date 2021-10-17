SparkPoint 1-Day Volume Tops $463,128.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $32.39 million and $463,128.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00205974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,958,105 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

