SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 220,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,540,384 shares.The stock last traded at $165.54 and had previously closed at $168.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

