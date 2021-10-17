Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. Spectris has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

