S&T Bank PA Acquires 9,831 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

VZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,989,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,717. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

