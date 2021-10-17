S&T Bank PA Decreases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for 2.6% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 37.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in AECOM by 890.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $10,720,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 605,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

