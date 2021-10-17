S&T Bank PA Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. 718,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.