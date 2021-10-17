S&T Bank PA Has $9.64 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. NetScout Systems comprises 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 456,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

