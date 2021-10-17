S&T Bank PA Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 185,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,387,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

