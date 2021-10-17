St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STJ. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,580.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,480.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 39.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

