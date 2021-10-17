STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 4552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

