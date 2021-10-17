Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $126.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 598,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,860,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.