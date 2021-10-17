State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $408,000 Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

CROX opened at $137.19 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

