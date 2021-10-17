State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $369,000 in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

LDL opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

