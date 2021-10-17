State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

