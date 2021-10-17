State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.