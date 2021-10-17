State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Express were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $292.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

