Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.45% of Steel Partners worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPLP opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.89. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Steel Partners Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

