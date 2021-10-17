Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of STZHF opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

