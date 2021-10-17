stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,994.61 or 1.00131651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.24 or 0.06210744 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

