stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00108396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.08 or 1.00347272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.33 or 0.06256456 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

