Stevard LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.93 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.