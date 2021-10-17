Stevard LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Fiserv accounts for about 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

