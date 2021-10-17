Stevard LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

INTC stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

