Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.50% of Steven Madden worth $53,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

