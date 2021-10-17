Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NESR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

