Stifel Financial Corp Buys 29,747 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

