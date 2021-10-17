Stifel Financial Corp Buys 37,160 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE:SI opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.