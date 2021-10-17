Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.36 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Bentley Systems worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,869 shares of company stock worth $27,511,044. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

