Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 42,103 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

