Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.06% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

