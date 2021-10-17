Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,693 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 684,160 shares of company stock worth $41,039,374. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

