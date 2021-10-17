Stifel Nicolaus Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.56.

Shares of ABNB opened at $169.18 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion and a PE ratio of -10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

