Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497,973 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 253,236 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 167.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

