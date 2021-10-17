Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading 18.8% Higher

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s share price traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 10,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 34,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

