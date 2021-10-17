Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SMMT opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $501.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

