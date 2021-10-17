Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 454 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $48.64 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,972,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.