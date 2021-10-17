SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

SPCB stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

