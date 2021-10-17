Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.