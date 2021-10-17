Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $8,206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $7,724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,275,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

