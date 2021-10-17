Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 104.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.09. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $166.93.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.