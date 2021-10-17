Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 8,909 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $49.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

BMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

