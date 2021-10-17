Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Suzano stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.51. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 171.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,163,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

