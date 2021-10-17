Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $59.28 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

