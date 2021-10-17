Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

