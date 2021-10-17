T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $33.08 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

