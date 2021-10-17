Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.61.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.