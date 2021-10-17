Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 469,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 680,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 360,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,459. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.99. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

