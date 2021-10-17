Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 106,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,557. Taoping has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

